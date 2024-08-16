Ram Charan Is Fantastic, Praises Hollywood Actor

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s craze is growing upwards ever since his film RRR was released. The actor is getting recognition across the globe and the actors from Hollywood have also become his fans. Recently, actor Lucas Bravo of Emily in Paris fame opened up on Ram Charan’s performance from the film RRR.

When asked about his favourite films from India, he spoke about RRR and Ram Charan, in particular, praising his screen presence.

“I was so into RRR. The main actor Ram Charan is a fantastic actor. The Stunts He Performs & His Emotional Presence on screen is breathtaking. The film went for the Oscars and Ram Charan is fantastic in everything. He has a great screen presence,” said Lucas Bravo.

Ram Charan’s career got elevated after he was seen in RRR. Now, all his films are being watched by audiences across countries. He is currently busy with Gamechanger, in the direction of Shankar and he will next be seen in a sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

