The Impatience Of Youths – Brahmi Complains

Legendary comedian Brahmanandam, who has graced the silver screen in over a thousand films, recently expressed his concern about the current generation’s lack of respect for national symbols. The veteran actor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, where he plays a cameo of Rajan, shared his thoughts on the occasion of Independence Day.

Brahmanandam expressed his disappointment over the growing trend of impatience among the youth, especially their inability to patiently listen to the national anthem in theaters. He emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and urged everyone to uphold the dignity of the national anthem.

The iconic comedian, who has slowed down his film commitments, is currently working on a new project alongside his son, Raja Goutham, and fellow comedian Vennela Kishore. While the title of the film remains undisclosed, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

Brahmanandam’s heartfelt appeal to the youth serves as a timely reminder of the values and principles that underpin our nation. His words have resonated with audiences, sparking a much-needed conversation about patriotism and respect for national symbols.

