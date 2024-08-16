HHVM Is The Pawan’s First Preference

Pawan Kalyan spent a lot of time away from movies this year, to focus on his political career. He won the elections and also became the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He settled down with his new responsibilities and is now planning to strike a balance between movies and politics. If the reports are believed to be true, he will soon make his comeback on the film’s sets.

Although Pawan Kalyan has three films in the lineup, there is no clarity to which project he gives the priority. But the reports say that Pawan’s first preference would be Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film’s producer AM Ratnam’s son Jyothi Krishna has taken over the directorial responsibilities for the film.

Team HHVM is currently shooting a battle sequence with over 500 junior artists and the post-production works are happening simultaneously. AM Rathnam wants to bring the film for a grand release during December this year. The word in circulation is that Pawan will join the film’s sets pretty soon to finish the pending portions for the movie.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi began the project but he moved on to another film, starring Anushka Shetty, because of the delays. Only after wrapping up HHVM, Pawan might give his time for other films.

The other two films that Pawan Kalyan has to resume the shoot for are Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and OG, directed by Sujeeth.

