Will Family Join Mahesh For Mufasa?

The trend of dubbing Hollywood blockbusters with the voices of Indian superstars has gained significant momentum. Following the footsteps of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan family’s involvement in the Hindi dubbing of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, speculations are rife about a potential Telugu version featuring Mahesh Babu as the voice of the iconic character Mufasa.

The prospect of Mahesh Babu lending his powerful voice to Mufasa has sent ripples of excitement through the Telugu film industry. The superstar’s charisma and commanding screen presence make him a natural fit for the role. However, the possibility of a family affair, akin to the Khan family’s involvement, has also piqued the interest of fans. For the Hindi version of Mufasa, SRK along with his daughter Suhana and son Aryan along with AbRam are dubbing for the whole-family of lions inside the Disney film.

Given the growing popularity of Mahesh Babu’s children, Gautam and Sitara, fans are eagerly anticipating their potential involvement in the Telugu dubbing of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’. The trio’s collaboration would undoubtedly create a unique and memorable experience for the audience. As the release date of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ approaches on December 20th, the anticipation surrounding the Telugu version continues to soar.

