Day 1 Numbers: Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan

Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan are two new releases at the box office in Telugu states. Starring Ram in the lead role, Doble iSmart is directed by Puri Jagannath and Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, Mr Bachchan is directed by Harish Shankar. Both the films were released yesterday and opened to mixed talk. The critics did not give favourable reviews and ratings for both the films. However, Double iSmart did a little well when compared to the other film. The film also got a hike on ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and the movie was given a hike upto 35 rupees on one ticket. But there was no change in the prices in Telangana.
Breakdown of Mr Bachchan Collections on Day 1:
World Wide Shares(Inc GST):
Nizam: 2.10Cr
Ceeded: 73L
UA: 50L
East: 26L
West: 20L
Guntur: 38L
Krishna: 21L
Nellore: 18L
A.P & Telangana 1 st Day Total Share: 4.56CR = (6.40CR~ Gross inc premieres) = (20L~Hires added in several places)
Ka+ROI: 32L
Over Seas: 38L
World Wide 1 st Day Total Share: 5.26CR = (7.80CR~ Gross)
On the other hand, Double iSmart collected a revenue of 7.30 Cr rupees share on the first day.
Breakdown of Double iSmart Collections on Day 1:
World Wide Shares(Inc GST):
Nizam: 2.49Cr~
Ceeded: 90L
UA: 76L
East: 44L
West: 23L
Guntur: 70L
Krishna: 38L
Nellore: 20L
A.P & Telangana 1 st Day Total Share: 6.10CR = (35L~Hires added in several places)
Ka+ROI: 65L
Over Seas: 55L
World Wide 1 st Day Total Share: 7.30CR = (12.45 gross)
