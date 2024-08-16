Day 1 Numbers: Double iSmart vs Mr Bachchan

Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan are two new releases at the box office in Telugu states. Starring Ram in the lead role, Doble iSmart is directed by Puri Jagannath and Starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, Mr Bachchan is directed by Harish Shankar. Both the films were released yesterday and opened to mixed talk. The critics did not give favourable reviews and ratings for both the films. However, Double iSmart did a little well when compared to the other film. The film also got a hike on ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and the movie was given a hike upto 35 rupees on one ticket. But there was no change in the prices in Telangana.

Breakdown of Mr Bachchan Collections on Day 1:

World Wide Shares(Inc GST):

Nizam: 2.10Cr

Ceeded: 73L

UA: 50L

East: 26L

West: 20L

Guntur: 38L

Krishna: 21L

Nellore: 18L

A.P & Telangana 1 st Day Total Share: 4.56CR = (6.40CR~ Gross inc premieres) = (20L~Hires added in several places)

Ka+ROI: 32L

Over Seas: 38L

World Wide 1 st Day Total Share: 5.26CR = (7.80CR~ Gross)

On the other hand, Double iSmart collected a revenue of 7.30 Cr rupees share on the first day.

Breakdown of Double iSmart Collections on Day 1:

World Wide Shares(Inc GST):

Nizam: 2.49Cr~

Ceeded: 90L

UA: 76L

East: 44L

West: 23L

Guntur: 70L

Krishna: 38L

Nellore: 20L

A.P & Telangana 1 st Day Total Share: 6.10CR = (35L~Hires added in several places)

Ka+ROI: 65L

Over Seas: 55L

World Wide 1 st Day Total Share: 7.30CR = (12.45 gross)

