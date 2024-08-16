National Film Awards: Much-Deserved Win For Jani Master

Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam is one of the hit movies which was released in the year 2022. The film is directed by R Mithran and it can be termed as a sleeper hit. The film was released at a time when there were no notable films and impressed everyone. Now, the film is in the news for having won two National awards.

Jani Master and Satish Krishnan jointly bagged a National award for choreographing the Megham Kurisene song from the film. The song is a big hit, in general, but it got a huge attention after people started making reels on Instagram.

The choreography of the song looks so simple and easy that anyone can groove to it. The song was picturized nicely, and the dance masters put enormous efforts into composing the dance moves. The song was shot on Dhanush and Nithya Menen.

In the 70th National Film Awards, the song received the award for Best Choreography. Jani Master is one of the busiest cinematographers in Telugu cinema and Satish Krishnan is also a reputed dance master in Tamil. Both collaborated for this song and it contributed to the film’s success.

On the other hand, Nithya Menen also bagged the Best Actress award for the same film.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯