If Not an Actor, Nani Would Chose This Job

Natural star Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’, where he portrays the role of a vigilante who fights against injustice. The recently released trailer has generated immense buzz, promising an action-packed entertainer.

While promoting the film, Nani made a surprising revelation about his career path. Had he not ventured into acting, the versatile star would have chosen the role of a projector operator in a theater. This unexpected confession offers a glimpse into Nani’s humble beginnings and his deep-rooted connection with cinema.

The actor, who is known for his relatable and down-to-earth persona, also shared his love for home-cooked food and his plans to explore the role of a policeman in his future projects. However, earlier Nani worked as an Radio Jockey and also a program producer with a local Telugu radio before venturing into films as Assistant Director and finally becoming an actor with Ashta Chemma in 2008.

‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’ is slated to hit the screens on August 29th, 2024. Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D.V.V. Danayya, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, S.J. Suryah, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

