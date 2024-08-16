Rajamouli’s Documentary Stuns Hollywood, But..

SS Rajamouli’s directorial journey of cinematic brilliance, has been the subject of much admiration and acclaim. The recent release of the Netflix documentary, “Modern Masters – SS Rajamouli,” has ignited a fresh wave of appreciation, not just within India but also across the globe.

From the moment it premiered, the documentary garnered widespread praise, with luminaries like Ram Charan, Rana, NTR, Mahesh joining the chorus of admirers. Its profound impact extended beyond Indian shores, captivating audiences and critics alike. Renowned publications such as The Telegraph and other influential Hollywood platforms have showered the docu film with accolades, recognizing Rajamouli’s extraordinary talent and contribution to the world of cinema.

While the 114-minute documentary delves deep into the filmmaker’s creative process and cinematic vision, it is evident that it merely scratches the surface of his vast body of work. On the flipside, the documentary that is right now stunning Hollywood folks isn’t well received in Telugu states as many felt that it contains stuff that we already know.

Anyway, as Rajamouli gears up for his next ambitious project with Mahesh Babu, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in his illustrious career.

