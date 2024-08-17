Vijay’s Last Film: No Nonsense & No Controversy

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the popular actors in South cinema who will soon be calling it quits from the industry. After enjoying stardom and being in the top position in cinema for decades, he plans to take a plunge into politics. Vijay has already announced his political party, but before that, he will make two films.

One of the films is GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and the final film of Vijay before he quits acting, will be directed by H Vinoth of Khakhi fame. Surprisingly, amidst a huge list of directors, Vijay picked Vinoth’s name for his final yet memorable film.

H Vinoth opened up about the untitled project which is yet to begin. He said that the film would appeal to all audiences. Since it is Vijay’s last film before political entry, the fans might expect some political hot-shots but the director cleared the air on the same. It clearly says that Vijay is avoiding unnecessary controversies before his big political entry.

“Thalapathy69 will be a 200% ThalapathyVijay film with commercial elements. All ages people & political parties will be watching this film, and so it will have light elements without offending any politicians” shared the director.

Tags Vijay

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯