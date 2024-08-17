Confirmed: Thangalaan Part 2 Loading!

Thangalaan is one of the recently released movies at the box office, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Pa Ranjith directed the movie and Malavika Mohanan played the heroine. The film unit met the media today to share their happiness over the film’s success. During the event, Vikram confirmed the second part of the film.

Thangalaan was released on 15th of August in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The opening day performance has been decent and the critics gave mixed reviews here in Telugu.

On Friday, Vikram confirmed that there will be a second part of the film which will start soon. The film unit collectively decided to do a second part, since everyone is showering love on the film.

“Pa Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all liked ‘Thangalaan’ so much, we have discussed, and we want to do part 2 very soon,” revealed Vikram.

The movie is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka.

Tags Thangalaan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯