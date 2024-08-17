Mr Bachchan: Team Accepts “Constructive Criticism”

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Bhagyashree Borse played the lead roles in the new Telugu film, titled, Mr Bachchan. The film is the official remake of the Hindi film Raid. The film opened to mixed reviews and many critics pointed flaws in the film. However, the team has taken the criticism in a constructive manner and worked on it.

Many reviewers and general audiences pointed out that the film have too many hindi songs which is unnecessary. And at the same time, there is also criticism on the film’s pace. Hence, the team decided to reduce the songs and increase the pace.

“Considering the “constructive criticism “ reduced few hindi songs and trimmed to increase the pace of #MrBachchan. Updated prints will start playing from tonight. I my self will be watching in Brand New Vimal theatre to night… see you there ❤️” tweeted Harish Shankar on his Twitter profile.

The film was released yesterday, with paid premieres on the 14th night. People Media Factory produced the film and the team is hoping for big numbers in the ongoing Independence Day long weekend.

