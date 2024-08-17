Debut Directors Handled ‘Caste’ Very Maturely

Telugu films are not always commercial, but they also carry underlying messages that resonate with audiences. It is rare for caste issues to be a core theme in Telugu films.

While such themes are occasionally explored, they are often not highlighted effectively and are presented in a more commercial manner. However, the recent films Committee Kurrollu and Aay stand out for their handling of these sensitive topics.

The recent Telugu releases have touched on caste concepts, with filmmakers showcasing these themes effectively. Unlike Tamil films, which can sometimes become preachy, Telugu films have approached these issues with nuance. Both films introduced new directors to the industry, who skillfully blended sensitive topics into their storytelling.

The climax of Aay is receiving particular praise. In Committee Kurrollu, the director made a conscious effort to address caste issues without offending any community, presenting the topic in a thoughtful manner. Both filmmakers have handled these issues maturely.

Aay is produced by Geetha Arts and directed by Anji K Maniputra, while Committee Kurrollu is produced by Niharika Konidela and directed by Yadu Vamshi.

