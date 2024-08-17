Vijay’s The GOAT Trailer: A Lion Is Always A Lion

Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s much-awaited Pan India film The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) is carrying good reports, although the makers have released a teaser and also three songs from the movie. The GOAT had its theatrical unleashed just a while ago.

Director Venkat Prabhu cleverly didn’t disclose the storyline, yet he generated interest with a compelling narrative. The trailer discloses the father-son thread. The protagonist is working as a RAW agent who is a specialist in completing all the tasks assigned to him.

While the trailer highlights the film’s action elements, it also showcases family drama and comedic moments, assuring The GOAT is a complete commercial package.

Vijay delivered a power-packed performance and he appeared in different looks. The major highlight is his younger self, probably de-aging technology was adopted to get the desired outcome. There is a dialogue in the trailer, “A Lion Is Always A Lion,” indicating the mastery of the father character. In fact, Vijay embodies the commanding presence like a lion.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the movie also stars Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav in crucial roles.

Mythri Movie Makers will be releasing the movie in Telugu states on September 5th.

