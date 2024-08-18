Viral: Ravi Teja’s Old Comments On Importance of Heroines

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently had a release in the form of Mr Bachchan. The film is the official remake of the Hindi film Raid. Ravi Teja and Bhagyashree Borse played the lead roles in the film, and the entire film unit faced criticism for showcasing the leading lady only on the glamour front. In this context, Ravi Teja’s old comments go viral on social media.

During Ravanasura’s promotions, Ravi Teja mentioned that he is against the opinion that heroines are just for glamour in films. He stressed that he would make sure that they are an integral part of the movie and play a strong character.

“If you observe in my films, the heroine will not be there just for the sake of it because I don’t like to have them just for songs and the commercial factor. The film will be good only if the heroines play a strong character,” said Ravi Teja.

Cut to the present, the last time that Ravi Teja’s film had a strong heroine character is in Krack. Shruti Haasan’s role helps the story, and she plays a crucial part in it. After Krack, Ravi Teja acted in half-a-dozen films, and in all these films, the heroine does not add any significance to the story.

Especially in the films like Dhamaka, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and the recent release of Mr Bachchan, the heroines are only for songs and the commercial factor. A lot of Ravi’s fans are genuinely upset with the poor choice of scripts and are penning open letters to him to focus on content-oriented films.

