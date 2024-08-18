Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Inspired From Real Life

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, featuring Rao Ramesh in the lead role is gearing up for release on the 23rd of this month. As a part of the promotions, the director of the film Lakshman Karya interacted with the media.

In this media interaction, Lakshman made a set of interesting comments. “I’m from Tirupati. I used to do short films at first and assist in direction. Now I’m a full time director.”

About the core plot of Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, the director had an interesting remark as he linked it to a real life incident.

“Once, I got 80K credited in my account. I didn’t know who deposited this money and I enquired with my friends. I had to go through many funny situations in this period. After two days, I got to know my mother in law was the one who credited. This is the core plot of our film now”

About how Tabitha Sukumar onboarded the film, “My wife and Tabitha garu met through mutual friends. Tabitha got to know about my film and encouraged it along with Sukumar garu. Their support is impeccable”.

He revealed that Sukumar watched the film and he loved the way the film was presented and how Rao Ramesh garu performed. He said Rao Ramesh excelled in the film and he stood as the mainstay of the whole film.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam has Rao Ramesh, Indraja, Ankit Koyya, Ramya Pasupuleti and others in the lead roles. The film is presented by Tabitha Sukumar and being released by Mythri Movie Makers.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is directed by Lakshman Karya and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner.

