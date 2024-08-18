Talk of the Town: Hanu & His Cute Heroines

Hanu Raghavapudi is one of the talented filmmakers in Telugu. With Andala Rakshasi, he mesmerized everyone, but later, he slowed down because of a series of flops. Later, with Sita Ramam, he returned to success and is now gearing up to direct Prabhas in his next film. Interestingly, social media is buzzing about Hanu and his ‘taste’ in finding cute girls as leading ladies for his films.

Lavanya Tripathi

Hanu Raghavapudi introduced Lavanya Tripathi with his debut with Andala Rakshasi. At that time, Lavanya received a lot of love from her youth, and Chinmayi’s dubbing added a lot of glamor to her in the film. Later, Lavanya became a crush for many years.

Mehreen Kaur

In his second film, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Hanu Raghavapudi launched Mehreen Kaur as the heroine of Telugu. Mehreen played her part well in the film, and her cuteness is widely recognized. Lipsika’s dubbing also helped Mehreen survive in Tollywood. Back then, Mehreen was also termed a cute heroine.

Megha Akash

With LIE, Hanu launched Megha as the heroine, and she is another cute girl who made an impressive mark in the Telugu film industry. Lipsika again dubbed for Megha and the young heroine is another great find by the talented filmmaker.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur needs no introduction now, as she became a household name after Sita Ramam became a huge blockbuster. Hanu Raghavapudi introduced her in Telugu, and she already has a big fan base. Mrunal is on the rise and is on her way to stardom in Telugu in the coming days.

Imanvi Esmail (To be launched)

Imanvi Esmail is the name that is trending online currently. Starring opposite Prabhas in Hanu’s next film, Imanvi shot to fame initially on Instagram. Her dance videos are extremely popular, and many feel she is very cute. She will now be romancing Prabhas in the upcoming film. Like all other Hanu heroines, Imanvi might also get a lot of attention if the film becomes a hit. Starring alongside Prabhas is an achievement in itself for the young heroine.

Interestingly, Hanu launched new heroines in all his films, except in Padi Padi Leche Manasu, where he roped in Sai Pallavi as the heroine.

