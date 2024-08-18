Making Of Thangalaan: Full Of Hard Work!

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is one of the films released for the Independence day weekend at the box office. The Telugu version of the film also hit the screens with the same title. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film opened to mixed talk across Tamilnadu as well as the Telugu states. While the makers worked very hard for the film, the lack of emotion in the script failed to resonate well with the viewers.

Thangalaan tells an interesting story, based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka. The film gave scope for all the actors to open up and perform to the best of their abilities. Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy and the entire cast performed very well for the film.

Unlike other films, this movie demanded the actors to sport different looks, undergo de-glam mode and appear different in every frame. Technically, the film unit had many challenges in making the film. But, the entire team put their best efforts, resulting in a quality product on the screen.

However, most of the reviews and the common audiences opined that the film failed in execution and writing. The film’s first half is impressive but then lack of emotion completely resulted in the disengagement of the viewers from the movie.

The team released a making video recently which showcases the effort that went into the making of the film. But, the team could have focused more on the emotion part. However, we hope that the team takes the constructive feedback and not repeat the mistake in the second part that will begin soon.

