Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – Saripotundha Blockbuster?

The box office witnessed a flow of movies during the long weekend of Independence Day. However, among all the films that were released, nothing worked out. Double iSmart, Mr Bachchan, and Thangalan failed. Small films Committee Kurrollu and Aay survived. But this is not enough, and Tollywood awaits a grand success, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram might fill the vacuum.

The box office needs a big blockbuster that could impress all sections of audiences. Hence, the film industry’s attention is now shifting toward August 29, the release day of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Directed by Vivek Athreya and starring Nani in the lead role, the film is carrying exceptional positive buzz in film circles.

The trailer also raised expectations surrounding the film. Nani’s last two films, Dasara and Hi Nanna, worked out well, and hence, the film is naturally carrying heavy expectations. The business side also looks promising, with crazy offers coming in and massive promotional efforts. Nani is even traveling to neighboring states to engage with the media and fans, boosting excitement among his fanbase.

However, being a blockbuster during the weekend is not enough, and the movie needs to sustain its momentum throughout the week. Fortunately, with no major competition, securing enough theaters shouldn’t be a problem. If the movie gets positive word-of-mouth, it could lead to packed houses.

Nani’s team is confident—they believe the story is solid. SJ Surya’s portrayal of the villain is expected to be a major highlight in this action thriller, which also stars Priyanka Mohan as the heroine. The background score by Jex Bejoy adds to the excitement.

