Aamir Khan With Lokesh Kanagaraj & Mythri

India’s most awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, a film with Jr. NTR & Prashanth Neel, two films with Ramcharan(I.e one with Buchi Babu Sana & another with Sukumar), a film with Prabhas & Hanu Raghavapudi, a film with Pawan Kalyan & Harish Shankar, a film with Ajith Kumar & Adhik Ravichandran, a film with Sunny Deol & Gopichand Malineni and multiple other crazy films….

Mythri Movie Makers, the most busiest and talked about film production house in India at the moment already has a dream lineup of films with some of the biggest stars in the country. And now, they are said to be coming up with a movie with a sensational combination. As per the insiders within the industry, Mythri Movie Makers are bringing Bollywood star hero, Aamir Khan and South India’s latest sensational director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, together for a PAN India film.

Aamir Khan has been going through a lean phase since 2018. Both his last two films, Thugs of Hindostan & Laal Singh Chaddha became disasters at the ticket window but we all know Aamir’s acting and Box Office potential with the right film. His collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj definitely generates a lot of hype across the country and the sky is the limit for the film at the Box Office if Lokesh Kanagaraj manages to come up with good content.

In the meanwhile, Aamir Khan is coming up with Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish film, Champions(2018), on the 25th of December 2024 and Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with Coolie, starring, Superstar Rajinikanth.

