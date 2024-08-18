Kalki 2898 AD is one of the hit films in the recent times. The film had a pan-Indian release and the makers are happy with the positive response of the movie. Not just fans and general audiences, a lot of film celebrities also loved the film. But, Arshad Warsi of Munnai Bhai MBBS fame disliked the film and he called Prabhas a joker in the film.

In a recent podcast interview, Arshad Warsi shared his views on the film Kalki. He shared that he did not like the film but praised Amitabh Bachchan’s screen presence in the film.

“I did not like the film at all. Amit ji was believable. I can’t understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, our lives would be sent,” shared Arshad, adding, “Prabhas was like a joker in the film. I am really sad. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. But why do they do such things, I don’t understand.”

When it comes to the numbers, Kalki had collected more than 1100 Cr rupees at the box office globally.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯