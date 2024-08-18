Chiranjeevi Invited For Balakrishna’s Function

On September 1st, the entire Telugu film industry will be celebrating the 50 years of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Multiple film associations associated with Tollywood have decided to conduct an event to celebrate Balayya in a big way. Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi has been extended an invitation for the event.

The representatives of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce, Directors Association, Movie Artist Association, and Telugu Film Employees Federation met Chiranjeevi today and extended an invitation.

Bharat Bhushan, Damodar Prasad, Prasanna Kumar, Raja Ravindra, Gemini Kiran, K. L. Narayana, Madala Ravi, Anupam Reddy, producer C Kalyan, director Veer Shankar, producer Ashok Kumar, and Anil Vallabhaneni met Chiranjeevi at his residence.

Most likely, Chiranjeevi might grace the occasion and he is currently busy working on Vishwambhara.

