AP CM to inaugurate 15 Companies today

After the NDA government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took charge of the state, there have been so many expectations from all sectors for creation of wealth and employment opportunities in the next five years. As Naidu is known for his proactive approach in attracting investments, jobseekers across the state have pinned many hopes for opening of new avenues in his tenure.

In what could be a right step towards that direction, Chandrababu Naidu is going to inaugurate 15 new companies in Sricity of Tirupati. As per reports, Naidu will travel to Sricity to lay foundation stones for 7 companies and also kick start operations for 15 new companies on the same day there. He will reach Renigunta airport in Tirupati from Vijayawada at 11:30 in the morning and will head to Sricity to take part in these activities.

Reportedly, 2740 people will benefit through employment opportunities through these companies which will be established with an investment of 900 crore rupees. The state government will enter into agreements with four leading companies regarding the investment of another 1,213 crore rupees.

Later, the Chief Minister will convene a meeting with the CEOs of various companies at Sricity Business Center. South Korea’s LGC, Neolink of Israel, Naidic of Japan, OJI India Package and Germany’s Bell Industry, Admira, Autodata, Bomb -Kotted Special Steels.

Foundation stone for industries like China’s NGC, Belgium’s Vermeerion and Japan’s AG and PE will be laid by Naidu during this visit. Agreements will be made on the establishment of two industries from Japan, UAE and Singapore. After this event, Naidu will visit the Somasila irrigation project in Nellore district. He will return to Undavalli residence again in the evening.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯