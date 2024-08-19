KA: World of Vasudev is a nostalgic journey

Rising actor Kiran Abbavaram, known for his boy-next-door charm and versatile roles, is coming with intriguing period action drama titled “KA”, the recently released teaser proved the power of good content, and he announced his intention to deliver good content film.

The musical promotions for the film have officially begun with the release of the first single, “World of Vasudev.” This captivating track transports listeners into Vasudev’s world, a village rich with charm, populated by innocent people, and adorned with enchanting landscapes.

The song vividly evokes the 1980s era, celebrating the deep connections and nostalgic ambiance of that time. Sung by Kapil Kapilan, the single is enhanced by lyrics crafted by Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the village’s beauty and the remarkable people who inhabit it, offering a profound reflection on rural life.

Complemented by striking visuals, the song sets the stage for a blockbuster album scored by Sam CS. The film will be released grandly by Vamsi Nandipati. Debutant directors Sujith and Sandeep helming this period thriller. The film is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy with huge budget under the banner of Srichakraas Entertainments.

“KA” shoot has been completed, and it entered the post-production phase. The makers will soon announce the movie’s release date. It is said that the film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯