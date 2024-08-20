Bollywood actor Bobby Deol marked his debut in Tamil with the film Kanguva. Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film is hitting the screens in October. The team is gearing up for the promotions and Bobby Deol will also mark his debut in Telugu with NBK109.

In a recent interview, Bobby Deol shared his experiences of working down South, especially with talented actors like Suriya and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Bobby Deol heaped praises on Suriya saying that he is a great actor. Bobby plays an antagonist in the film, directed by Suriya.

Bobby is all positive about Balakrishna as well. It is the first time that both Balakrishna and Bobby Deol are working together. Bobby Deol mentioned that Balakrishna is a sweetheart and he is young at heart, with full of energy. Bobby Deol is excited to be working in NBK109 and the details of his role are currently kept under wraps.

On the other hand, even before the release of any of these ongoing films, Bobby also signed Devara Part 2.

