Nani – The Adopted son of Kollywood!

Natural Star Nani is currently busy promoting his next film Saripodha Sanivaram. Vivek Athreya is the director of the film. The film is releasing in all South languages too. Meanwhile, Nani is focusing more on the Tamil market as well. In one of the recent interviews, the Tamil interviews mentioned that Nani is the adopted son of Tamil cinema to which he felt happy.

“I feel very very happy. We put a lot of hard work into films and personally, I feel that if I put more hard work, I will enjoy the success. Hence, if you want to enjoy the fruits of success the struggle should be more. Struggle makes everything special. For me, I am the luckiest because I got to pass through the process of struggling and putting in hard work,” said Nani.

“In this process, the way Tamil audiences old me makes me happy. I was there only for half an hour in NaanEE. But people used to tell me that I looked like a Tamil guy. I grew up watching a lot of Tamil films and with each film, they are owning me more. I hope with Surya’s Saturday, I get much closer to the audiences in Tamil,” shared Nani.

Nani hopes to emerge as a successful hero in Tamil with a market for himself with Surya’s Saturday. The film releases on 29th August.

Tags Nani

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯