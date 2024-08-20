Narne Nithiin cements his place scoring a hit with “AAY”

Narne Nithiin, the young and dynamic actor who captured hearts with his debut blockbuster “MAD,” has once again proven his mettle with the recent release of “AAY.” This hilarious fun drama is winning over audiences and establishing Nithiin as a rising star.

Following a well-calculated path, Nithiin, who entered the industry with the blessings of NTR, is showcasing his talent with every film. “AAY,” released on August 15th, has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, even surpassing other releases in terms of audience reception.

Despite a limited theater release on the first day, the film’s popularity has led to an increase in screenings, with more theaters added by Friday and further expansion expected over the weekend.

Nithiin’s performance as Karthik, a charming and relatable young man, has received widespread praise. His impeccable comedic timing and natural charisma have connected with audiences, particularly among youth. His impactful performance in the climax and graceful dance sequences have further cemented his talent.

Securing two consecutive hits at the beginning of his career is a rare feat, demonstrating Nithiin’s strong potential. The anticipation for his upcoming film “MAD 2” is high, and with this success, his future projects are sure to be met with great expectations.

Nithiin’s consistent performances and rising popularity are putting him on a path to become a successful hero in the film industry. His journey is just beginning, and with his dedication and talent, exciting times are indeed ahead for Narne Nithiin. Narne Nithiin with the selection of scripts and meticulous planning is creating a niche for himself in the industry without depending on the stardom of his illustrious brother in law Young Tiger NTR.

Tags AAY Narne Nithiin

