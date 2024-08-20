200 Cr+ Collections! Huge Demand For Remake Rights

Stree 2 is causing a sensation at the Bollywood box office, becoming an unexpected juggernaut. The release date of August 15 proved to be a masterstroke, with the film’s collections as evidence of a missed opportunity for Pushpa 2 to skip this prime slot. Surprisingly, the film hasn’t just captivated audiences in the North; it’s also significantly impacted the Telugu and Tamil-speaking states.

According to trade reports, Stree 2 has already crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide, and industry analysts believe this horror-comedy will maintain its momentum for at least another ten days. The scale of its success is further underscored by the fact that nearly 8 lakh advance tickets were sold on the Book My Show app within the last twenty-four hours, a clear indicator of its overwhelming popularity.

Remarkably, none of the other Indian films released alongside Stree 2 have come even close to matching its performance. Films like Khel Khel Mein, Veda, and the Hindi version of Double Smart have all faded into the background. The film’s unique blend of horror and comedy, focusing on a group of four men hunting down a demon that preys on young women, has resonated with a wide audience.

Now, there’s a growing demand for the remake rights of this blockbuster.

Tags Stree 2

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯