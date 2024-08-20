Sonali Bendre Offers Triple Treat To Fans

At a time when new releases featuring big stars are failing at the box office, the re-releases of old movies are bringing a lot of revenue to the distributors. In the recent past, we have witnessed this in the case of Murari, where the film grossed big amount. Interestingly, Sonali Bendre is trending from last few weeks and this will continue for a couple more weeks.

Sonali Bendre enjoyed stardom in the late ’90s and early 2000s. She recently got to the trending list with the re-release of Murari. Starring opposite Mahesh Babu, the film marked her debut in Telugu. Even for the re-release promotions, Sonali acknowledged this by sharing a heartfelt video, expressing her joy.

Then comes Indra, the upcoming re-release, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Sonali played Pallavi in the film and her pairing with Chiranjeevi received huge praises. In the same combination, Shankar Dada MBBS is also heading for a re-release.

For long-time fans of Sonali Bendre, this is a “triple treat,” as they get to revisit three of her most memorable roles. Special interviews and video bites are being prepared for the re-release of Indra, allowing fans to hear directly from Sonali as she reflects on her career and the impact of these films.

Tags Sonali Bendre

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯