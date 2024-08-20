Jailer Gives Big Push to Vettaiyan in Telugu

Superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in the film Vettaiyan. The film is creating a special interest in the film circles already. The makers are planning to release the film on the 10th of October and the Telugu version will also likely to get released on the same date.

When films like Petta, Darbar and Peddanna failed, many criticised Rajinikanth and pointed out that the failure of the films is hampering his market value in the Telugu states. But Rajinikanth proved his detractors wrong with the blockbuster Jailer last year. The film was a massive success, particularly in the Telugu market, where it grossed around ₹50 crores.

Even though the film’s title in Telugu hasn’t been finalized for Vettaiyan and no teaser has been released yet, the theatrical rights for the Telugu version have been sold for a substantial ₹15 crores to Asian Movies.

Vettaiyan, directed by Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil, further fueling expectations.

