Cricket Asutralia Calls Ram Charan ‘Bollywood Megastar’

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently in Australia, where he attended the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. Many other celebrities from Indian cinema have attended the film festival. Already, Ram Charan’s pictures and videos are going viral on social media. Interestingly, Ram Charan is seen posing with the Cricket Trophy.

“One of us ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? 🤷‍♂️🇦🇺 A pleasure to cross paths with Bollywood megastar @AlwaysRamCharan in Melbourne ahead of a massive summer of cricket between Australia and India.” wrote the official cricket board on X.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently working on a project titled Gamechanger directed by Shankar. He will next be seen in an untitled film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

