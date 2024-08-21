SKN calls Venu Swamy a ‘Comedy Star’

We all know that the Telugu Film Journalists filed a complaint against celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy for making comments against Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. He then entered into a tiff with journalist Murthy of TV5, and it turned ugly with Venu Swamy, along with his wife, releasing a video that they would consider committing suicide. Amidst all this, the Journalists organized a press meeting to address the issue.

Popular producer SKN spoke about Venu Swamy and called him a “Comedy Star.” SKN sarcastically mentioned that he likes Venu Swamy.

“Whenever I feel stressed, I watch his videos to get entertained. If he predicts India’s victory in cricket, the team would be on the losing side. If he predicts Pawan Kalyan’s failure, the outcome would be the opposite. If he predicts the failure of Prabhas’ film, it will collect 1000 Cr rupees. I found all of them funny, and he is a Comedy star,” said SKN.

“We have a lot of people on YouTube who make fun. Had he restricted himself to such predictions, we would have invited him to some event and assigned him a skit. But he started making predictions about people’s lives to become popular. No one initially took him seriously, so a complaint about him was delayed,” he said.

