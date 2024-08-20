Box-Office: Clash Between Suriya & Rajinikanth

The clash of big films at the box office is a common trend in the movie industry. We are now going to witness a clash in Kollywood. Superstar Rajinikanth and Suriya will head into a box office clash in October.

Studio Green officially announced that Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, would have its grand release on October 10. Gnanvel Raja was confident that no other film would compete with them in any language. But, here comes a twist.

Adding to the competition, Lyca Productions announced that Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Vettayan would also release on October 10. This unexpected development has caused quite a stir, particularly among distributors now concerned about the potential clash.

It will be challenging to allocate many theaters to two major releases on the same day. If there were at least a one-day gap between the films, theaters could have adjusted the shows based on the initial audience reactions.

On the other hand, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja’s film Martin is also set to release on October 11, just one day after the other two films. Although Dhruva Sarja may not have the same level of market reach or star power as Suriya or Rajinikanth, the content of Martin has generated considerable buzz, especially after the release of its trailer.

