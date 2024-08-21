Mahesh Babu Adds Enthusiasm To Hollywood Film

Here’s some exciting news for fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu and the beloved animated classic The Lion King. After the sensational hit The Lion King, the makers of the Hollywood flick developed a story that will be both a prequel and a sequel.

In a thrilling development, Superstar Mahesh Babu comes on board to voice everyone’s favourite character Mufasa in Telugu. Surely, Mahesh Babu’s voice to the character will add extra enthusiasm to the movie.

“I have always admired Disney’s blockbuster legacy of entertainment and timeless storytelling, the character of Mufasa appeals to me not only as a loving father guiding his son but as the supreme king of the jungle taking care of his clan,” stated Mahesh Babu who also expressed his happiness for collaboration with Disney Star.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie will have Brahmanandam and Ali lending voices to Pumbaa and Timon respectively. Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release worldwide on December 20th in multiple languages, including Telugu.

The trailer of the movie will be released on August 26th.

