Kiran Abbavaram weds Rahasya at Coorg

Kiran Abbavaram made his debut with the film Raja Vaaru Rani Vaaru. The film also witnessed the debut of the heroine Rahasya Ghorak. The couple impressed with their cute chemistry in the film. Later, their friendship blossomed into love. The couple is all set to tie the knot tomorrow evening.

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Ghorak opted for a destination wedding. They will enter the wedlock tomorrow night at Coorg. The wedding festivities will take place at a private resort in Coorg. The couple wanted it to be a simple and private affair with the attendance of close friends and family members.

The couple got engaged on March 14th this year and it was also a private affair. The couple kept their relationship under wraps until they announced it officially while exchanging rings.

The duo are currently associated with Kiran Abbavaram’s next project titled Ka. They are producing it together.

