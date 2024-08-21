Pics: Allu Arjun Meets Team ‘Aay’

Narne Nithiin played the lead role in the recently released Telugu film titled Aay. A new director Anji K Maniputra made his debut to Telugu cinema as a director and Geetha Arts bankrolled the film. The team received appreciation from all corners of the film industry. Now, Allu Arjun personally met the team members and interacted with them.

Allu Arjun has been encouraging even from the time the film is in the production. Before the film’s release, Bunny posted a tweet, conveying his best wishes to the makers. Now, post the film’s release, he met the film’s cast and crew. The pictures are going viral on social media.

Aay is one of the romantic entertainers who deals with a sensitive issue in a mature manner. The film’s climax deserves a special mention and the team is aggressively promoting the film to generate the maximum revenue, in the view of other Telugu films failing to impress the audiences during the Independence day long weekend.

Aay was released on 16th August and it has paid premieres on 15th August across the Telugu states.

