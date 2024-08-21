Mani Sharma Back To Unsettling Phase

Mani Sharma is one of the famous music composers in Telugu. However, he lost the form some years ago and whatever work he has been doing now is not up to the standards he set for many of the films. With Double iSmart, Mani failed once again in giving the much-needed push to the film.

A few years ago, Mani Sharma made a big noise in the film industry with Nani’s Gentleman. After that, a couple of his films flopped and then, he is back to form with iSmart Shankar. He even grabbed Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. But then, he is undergoing an unsettling phase now.

With films like Shakuntalam, Sridevi Soda Center, Seetimaarr, Republic, Narappa, and Red flopping back to back, Mani Sharma is receiving criticism that he lost touch. Except for a song or two here and there, he failed to deliver a solid blockbuster audio album in the last few years.

Films like Bedurulanka 2012, Bhala Tandanana, Ala Ila Ela, Mr King, and Jilebi were released recently, and all of them failed to create an impact. Amidst all this, when Mani decided to collaborate with Puri Jagannath after missing out on Liger, the audience thought that Mani would be hitting the bull’s eye.

However, Mani Sharma seems to be struggling to keep up. The fans are longing for another resurgence, hoping that Mani Sharma will once again reclaim his position as a top composer in the industry at least in the coming days.

Tags Mani Sharma

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯