‘Come To Theatres With Red Scarf’

Nani, in his upcoming film Saripodha Sanivaram, is seen wearing a red scarf prominently. The red scarf has a special meaning in this vigilante drama as Nani’s character Surya uses it to cover his face while confronting the antagonist, CI Dayakar Rao, played by SJ Suryah. The red colour also has an added layer of meaning as the colour represents anger, a key emotion in the film.

After promoting his film in Chennai and Kochi, Nani kicked-off the Hyderabad round of promotions today with a Q&A. Much like his character, Nani sported a red scarf to his arm.

Addressing his fans, Nani asked them to come to the theatres tying the red scarf on their arms like he did, saying, “I asked Raju garu (Producer Dil Raju) which theatre we will be screening the first show in. He said Sudarshan (at RTC X Roads). So I will be meeting you all at Sudarshan at 11AM on August 29. Be sure to wear the scarf while you come to meet me.”

Tags Saripodha Sanivaram

