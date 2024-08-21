Vishwambhara Pre-look: Chiru & Divine Presence

It’s common for fans to eagerly anticipate special updates on the birthdays of their favorite stars. Director Vassishta will not disappoint megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans on the actor’s birthday. To mark the occasion, the first look of the highly anticipated Pan India film Vishwambhara will be unveiled tomorrow.

Ahead of this, a pre-look poster has been released, showcasing Chiranjeevi alongside a divine presence. This poster hints at the splendor we can expect from the first look. The poster is scheduled to be released at 10:08 AM.

Vassishta is the most prestigious project for director Vassishta and producers of UV Creations. The movie being mounted on a large canvas with top-notch production and technical standards will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead, and Ashika Ranganath in another crucial role.

