Premiere Talk: Demonte Colony 2

Demonte Colony 2 is an upcoming Telugu film that is a sequel to the first part. The film was already released in Tamil and became a hit. Now, the Telugu version will be released on 23rd August. The film unit held premieres on the 20th evening in Hyderabad.

A large general audience and media persons attended the premiere of this horror film. The current film is a continuation of the first part. Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar played the leads in the film, which revolves mainly around these two actors.

Horror-wise, the film has enough elements to thrill the audiences, but there are no scary moments like in the first part of the film. The film’s first half sets the mood perfectly and has enough twists to hold the audience’s interest. However, the second half leaves the audience wanting more. The thrill that is expected in the film’s second half is missing.

Technically, the visuals and the score are impressive. But, the VFX falls flat in some key sequences. Performances wise, Priya Bhavani Shankar gives her best and Arulnithi is also good. The unique element in this second part is that the Buddhist monks are the exorcists. It adds a freshness to the approach.

Having said that, the Telugu dubbing has been done well but since the film happens in a single location in the second half, it does not impress the viewers. Overall, the film disappoints on thrill elements but impresses in few other aspects.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯