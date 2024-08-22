Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara FL: Legend Rise!

August 22nd is another festival for mega fans, and they are treated with double treats this time. While the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated film Vishwambhara revealed a pre-look poster at midnight, they have now unleashed the first look poster.

The poster reads: When myths collide, legends rise. Chiranjeevi who will be seen as a great devotee of Lord Hanuman arrives to introduce an imaginary world built for the movie. We can see divine powers everywhere in the poster with flashes of lightning, and the entrance to the hill in the background resembles a gateway to heaven.

Chiranjeevi underwent a complete makeover for the movie which is evident in the poster. It is indeed the best look in recent times for the megastar who is seen holding a trident with mystical powers. Credit goes to Vassishta for presenting Chiranjeevi in such a lively and stylish look.

UV Creations is making the movie prestigiously, and it is the highest budgeted movie for Chiranjeevi. The makers yet again announced that Vishwambhara will hit the screens on January 10th in 2025.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯