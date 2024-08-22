Chiranjeevi : A life worth learning from

Not only through his career, but Chiranjeevi has left an indelible mark on the socio-cultural consciousness of the Telugu populace with his personal life. There is something everyone can learn from in Chiranjeevi’s nearly 70 years of existence. There are many actors, but very few legends. Chiranjeevi belongs the latter category.

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao would have never imagined that a young boy who was making his debut in his film Pranam Kharidu (1978), would eventually go on to create a storm in Telugu cinema. He had also won the hearts of seasoned actors Krishnam Raju and Murali Mohan while working in Maa Oori Pandavulu. Even they may not have anticipated Chiranjeevi’s stratospheric rise.

While playing hero and villain in many a film, the actor firmly won a place in the hearts of youth with Khaidi (1983), which emerged as a blockbuster. His smooth dance moves made everyone wonder if his body had bones or springs in them. While he motivated many with Challenge (1984), he won the hearts of families with Vijetha (1985). He broke industry records by starring in a child-sentiment film Pasivadi Pranam.

Such was the popularity of Chiranjeevi that people flocked to the theatres to watch him in Jagadeeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990), despite the then-unified Andhra Pradesh getting ravaged by floods. Gang Leader (1991) and Gharana Mogudu (1992) made him taste success with a brand of cinema that combined family elements with mass masala. A string of flops did not deter the mega star, as he bounced back stronger with Hitler (1997).

Despite a few speed breakers in the form of Mrugaraju (2001) and Daddy (2001), he created history with classics like Indra (2002). After the release of Shankar Dada Zindabad (2008), the actor took a hiatus of eight years as he went on to pursue a career in politics under his Praja Rajyam Party. He made a strong comeback in 2017 with Khaidi No 150. Later, he went on to enthrall the audience with his powerful performance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Waltair Veerayya (2023)’s success proved everyone who is boss even after all these years.

Outside of cinema, Chiranjeevi made his mark in philanthropy by successfully fronting blood and eye donation programmes. He had also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan by the government. All these achievements prove that Chiranjeevi lived a life that was not just worth living, but also one that is worth reading and learning from.

— Happy Birthday Boss

