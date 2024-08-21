35 CKK Song: A Touching Melody

Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev, Priyadarshi, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj starrer 35- Chinna Katha Kaadu is a clean entertainer set in a rural backdrop. Today, the makers released a new song called Chinna Idi Vintha Lokam.

The kids with poor academic performance have a bigger problem coping with their studies. The same is the case with the son of middle-class parents played by Vishwadev and Nivetha Thomas. He feels it is tough to meet the expectations of his parents.

This emotional journey is beautifully captured in a touching melody composed by Vivek Sagar. Vijay Prakash’s soothing vocals bring the song to life, while Bharadwaj Gali’s lyrics provide depth.

Rana Daggubati presents the movie, while Srujan Yarabolu and Siddharth Rallapalli produce the project. Priyadarshi, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj are the other lead actors in the movie. The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯