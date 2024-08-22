Gained with HanuMan; Lost With Double iSmart!

Niranjanreddy of HanuMan fame received a lot of attention when his film became a hit. The entire film industry appreciated the guts of producers for trusting Prashanth Varma and Teja Sajja. After the film’s release, the producers grabbed the theatrical rights of the film Double iSmart for a fancy price. But, the film’s flop landed them in big losses.

After HanuMan, Prime Show Entertainments produced Darling with Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh. Although the film failed, the producers could recover their investment through satellite and digital rights. But, Double iSmart is proving them to be a big washout.

Considering the craze that Puri Jagan and Ram enjoy at the box office, the production house spent a bomb on the film. But, the film opened to a flop talk from the first show itself. With the film facing deficits now, the loss margin is expected to be more than predicted.

Before HanuMan, Niranjanreddy’s Prime Show Entertainments banrkolled the films like House Arrest and Boyfriend For Hire. They secured a lot of profit with the success of HanuMan but it looks like all of that is consumed by the failure of Double iSmart. It is indeed a double blow to the producers who want to make profits.

The word in the industry is that director Puri assured them of returning a part of their remuneration. But, it is high time that the producers realise that they can not go over the market value of a film or an actor, just blindly believing in the combinations. It is the content that brings profits, like in the case of HanuMan.

