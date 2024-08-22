Ram Charan Credits Karan Johar for Baahubali Success

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan took part in Indian Film Festival at Melbourne and his presence brought much attention to the event. During the film festival celebrations, Ram Charan spoke about South Indian films getting recognition across the globe. Charan credited Karan Johar for distributing Baahubali across North and becoming a reason for the film getting a global appeal.

“No doubt Mr Rajamouli has made an amazing movie. With Baahubali, no doubt that Prabhas got all the credit but there is one person who must be credited is Mr Karan Johar. I remember my friend Rana going to Mumbai to show the film to Karan Johar. And Karan took the film across India and that became the pioneer for South Indian films to get recognition at National and International levels. After that, South Indian films never looked back,” said Ram Charan.

Karan Johar took the rights of Baahubali back then and it was a gamechanging move for Telugu films getting wider release outside South India.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar’s Gamechanger. Post that, he has a film in the direction of Buchi Babu Sana.

