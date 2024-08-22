Team OG Meets Pawan; What’s Up!

As a deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is extremely busy. However, he wants to strike a balance between cinema and politics. He assured his producers that he will resume the shoot for all his pending projects. In this context, Pawan Kalyan met producer Danayya and director Sujeeth.

Sujeeth collaborated with Pawan Kalyan for the film OG and DVV Danayya is the producer. Already, the makers shot the film for a significant portion and now, they are waiting for Pawan to rejoin the film. Recently, Danayya confirmed to the media that OG shoot will resume as early as possible.

Today, both Danayya and Sujeeth traveled to Andhra Pradesh and met Pawan Kalyan. The trio might have discussed about the plan of action regarding OG. At the same time, the netizens on social media are speculating that Danayya invited Pawan for the pre-release event of the movie Saripodha Sanivaram, scheduled for a grand release on August 29th.

But since Sujeeth is also present, they might have discussed the progress of OG. Pawan might first dedicate his time to Sujeeth first for OG and then plan to resume Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

