Ram Charan’s Fav Actor & Actress

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan recently participated in a Hero Metro event, where he was asked a rapid fire by the host. From naming his favorite actors to revealing his favourite book’s name, Ram Charan got candid. Check out some of the interesting answers that Ram Chararn gave below:

Which movie presents the more OG side of Ram Charan? Mahadheera or Rangasthalam or Orange?

I don’t know. I like Rangasthalam and Orange. But Magadheera is my landmark film. Since it got praise from people, I would pick Magadheera.

Action or Romance?

Action

Thriller or Comedy?

I have not done comedy. It may be comedy.

Books or Playstation?

Books.

Is there any one book that you would recommend to us?

Who Moved My Cheese?

OG Ram Charan Outfit. Denim or Traditional Dhoti Kinds?

Denims

Favourite Quote that you believe in that your true mantra of?

Nothing as such

Favourite Actor?

Suriya from Tamil

Favourite Actress?

I like everyone but I like Samantha from our generation.

