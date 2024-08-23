‘Love For Prabhas’, Nani Regrets Criticizing Arshad

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi reacted strongly on Kalki 2898 AD and even called Prabhas a joker. The comments did not sit well with Prabhas’ fans, who trolled the Hindi actor on social media. Many celebrities have also responded to Arshad’s comments and condemned him. Even at a recent press conference, Nani too criticized Arshad, saying that Arshad is getting publicity that he has never received in life by commenting on Prabhas.

The comments went viral, and a section of Bollywood audiences began trolling Nani. It looks like Nani regrets his choice of words.

Speaking with a leading publication, Nani introspected the comments he made. “My choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret. But what I am also saying is that it sounds so bad when it’s translated. In this situation, the journalist constantly tried to bring that question everywhere, and I was trying to say that they were giving it too much importance. Sometimes, emotions are strong, and you will react to something, and you might feel, ‘It was unnecessary, why did I react?’” he said.

“My reaction was natural, out of love for Prabhas. After seeing many reactions to my comments, I went and watched the whole video to get a new perspective, and it all made sense to me then. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion through media and social media.” said Nani.

Nani is busy with the promotions of Saripodha Sanivaram, releasing on the 29th of this month.

