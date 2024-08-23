Mirai: Teja Sajja As Super Yodha

Teja Sajja is a child artist turned actor who shot to fame with the film HanuMan. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film brought him huge recognition. Now, the actor is working on another film titled Mirai, which is also a super hero kind of film. The team revealed the look of Teja from the film, marking the occasion of his birthday today.

“Strap in for an adrenaline ride 😎 The #SuperYodha is born. Team #MIRAI ⚔️ wishes the SUPER HERO, @tejasajja123 a very splendid birthday ❤️‍🔥Get ready to experience the Action-Adventure in cinemas on 18th APRIL 2025 ~ 2D & 3D” wrote the team, conveying the birthday wishes to Teja Sajja.

The picture depicts Teja protecting himself from falling. He is seen getting a hold of a blazing iron rod. The look and the feel of the poster is unique and it looks like Teja might gel with this genre kind of films.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai also stars Ritika Nayak as the female lead. Manchu Manoj is also a part of the film, playing a lead role.

