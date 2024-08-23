MAA Serious on ‘Prabahs A Joker’ Comments

Arshad Warsi of Munna Bhai fame triggered a big controversy when he commented against Prabhas and his performance from the recent hit Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a massive success nationwide. However, Arshad felt Prabhas looked like a joker in the film. He was not happy with the way the film was made. MAA President Manchu Vishnu wrote a letter to the Cine & TV Artistes Association, located in Mumbai, regarding the issue.

Addressing the issue to Poonam Dhillon, President of CINETAA, Manchu Vishnu expressed his concern over Arshad Warsi’s remarks. The following is the letter he wrote.

Dear Ms. Poonam Dhillon, I hope this letter finds you well. As the President of the Movie Artiste Association (MAA), I am writing to bring to your attention a matter that has caused significant concern within the Telugu film fraternity.

In a recent interview, Mr. Arshad Warsi, a seasoned actor respected across industries, shared his opinion on the film Kalki. While we respect and acknowledge the right of every individual to express their views, it is with regret that I must address a very belittling comment he made about actor Mr. Prabhas. Mr. Warsi’s remark has hurt the sentiments of many in the Telugu film community and among fans. In today’s age of social media, where every word can quickly escalate into widespread debate, it is crucial that we, as public figures, exercise caution in our expressions. Words have power, and they can either build bridges or create rifts. Mr. Warsi’s remark, unfortunately, has created unnecessary negativity among cinema lovers and within our fraternity. I am confident that CINETAA, which has always stood for unity and respect within the film community, shares our sentiment that such remarks should be avoided in the future.

We request that Mr. Arshad Warsi be advised to refrain from making such remarks about fellow actors in the future. It is essential that we maintain the dignity and respect that each of our colleagues deserves, regardless of their regional affiliation. Let us remember that we are all part of one large family, bound by our shared passion for cinema. Our strength lies in our unity, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this unity is preserved.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I look forward to your support in maintaining the harmony and respect that our industry stands for.

On the other hand, actors like Nani, Sharwanand, Payal Rajput, director Ajay Bhupathi and others also reacted to Arshad’s comments.

