Varun Tej’s Matka Reaches Kakinada Port

Varun Tej is presently doing his maiden Pan India project Matka under the direction of Karuna Kumar. It is the highest-budgeted movie for Varun Tej who will be seen romancing two heroines Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, the film’s shoot is taking place across various locations in Kakinada, including the port area. Varun Tej and the rest of the cast are actively involved in the filming. The new poster features Varun Tej dressed in a suit and bell-bottom pants, holding a gun. His gold rings highlights his character’s affluence.

The narrative of Matka is designed to be epic in scale, spanning approximately 24 years and showcasing Varun Tej in four distinct get-ups.

The movie is being mounted on a grand scale by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

Tags Matka Varun Tej

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯